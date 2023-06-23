Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in attempted grave robbery case

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find those involved in an attempted grave robbery case.

On Thursday night, deputies were called to the Gibson Cemetary off Highway 190 in Bell County.

When they arrived, they found a grave dug up and damage done to the vault and the coffin itself.

Police believe at least two people were involved in the case.

Once the investigation was complete, the deputies covered the grave back up and reset the headstone.

The department is asking anyone who might know anything to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police

Latest News

Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police
As of Thursday, there were no suspects reported.
“Ya’ll killed a kid” | Teen shot, killed in Montgomery Village
USA Cycling championship to close Knoxville roads this weekend
USA Cycling championship to close Knoxville roads this weekend
Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders