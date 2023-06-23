Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in attempted grave robbery case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find those involved in an attempted grave robbery case.

On Thursday night, deputies were called to the Gibson Cemetary off Highway 190 in Bell County.

When they arrived, they found a grave dug up and damage done to the vault and the coffin itself.

Police believe at least two people were involved in the case.

Once the investigation was complete, the deputies covered the grave back up and reset the headstone.

The department is asking anyone who might know anything to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.