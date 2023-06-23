Proposed luxury campground in Townsend sees pushback from residents

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Called the quiet side of the Smokies, the appeal to many in Townsend is the peaceful life that’s uninterrupted by busloads of tourism and traffic.

Along Old Tuckaleechee Road there’s an already approved 27 acres of land which are zoned for commercial use, but the planning commission is discussing plans to possibly rezone an additional 4.5 acres of land in the process.

The rezoning talks are in the midst of a proposed plan by Nashville-based Yonder Hospitality who is proposing a luxury campground in Townsend that would come with 130 cabins and RV spaces.

“I don’t want to listen to chainsaws and bulldozers for the next two years of my life,” said Bill Myers who lives directly next to the land in question.

While some that live nearby are concerned their peaceful way of life would change, a spokesperson from Yonder said they are aiming to make the site non-disruptive to others while also bringing more tourism dollars to Townsend.

“Tourism they’re going to make money, but the rest of us out here in the country who live and have lived here, we’re going to lose. We’re going to lose everything, we’re going to lose our peace,” said Myers.

The planning commission elected to postpone a vote on rezoning the 4.5 acres of land for the second time, while they and the city council will meet again next month to address the campground plans and zoning concerns.

