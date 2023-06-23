Proposed luxury campground in Townsend sees pushback from residents

The Townsend Planning Commission is going over what land should be zoned for commercial use while Yonder Hospitality proposes plans for a luxury campground.
The Townsend Planning Commission is going over what land should be zoned for commercial use while Yonder Hospitality proposes plans for a luxury campground.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Called the quiet side of the Smokies, the appeal to many in Townsend is the peaceful life that’s uninterrupted by busloads of tourism and traffic.

Along Old Tuckaleechee Road there’s an already approved 27 acres of land which are zoned for commercial use, but the planning commission is discussing plans to possibly rezone an additional 4.5 acres of land in the process.

The rezoning talks are in the midst of a proposed plan by Nashville-based Yonder Hospitality who is proposing a luxury campground in Townsend that would come with 130 cabins and RV spaces.

“I don’t want to listen to chainsaws and bulldozers for the next two years of my life,” said Bill Myers who lives directly next to the land in question.

While some that live nearby are concerned their peaceful way of life would change, a spokesperson from Yonder said they are aiming to make the site non-disruptive to others while also bringing more tourism dollars to Townsend.

“Tourism they’re going to make money, but the rest of us out here in the country who live and have lived here, we’re going to lose. We’re going to lose everything, we’re going to lose our peace,” said Myers.

The planning commission elected to postpone a vote on rezoning the 4.5 acres of land for the second time, while they and the city council will meet again next month to address the campground plans and zoning concerns.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Sources: TN GOP lawmakers received letters containing unknown powdery substance
FBI investigating suspicious letters containing unknown white powder sent to TN GOP lawmakers
Rutherford Co. deputy saves autistic man running on interstate at night, sheriff’s office says
Rutherford Co. deputy saves autistic man running on interstate at night, sheriff’s office says
PTSD Awareness Month
Knoxville fire talks about importance of PTSD Awareness Month
Oak Ridge helping low-income families with housing options
City of Oak Ridge helping prospective homeowners with affordable housing