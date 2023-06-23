Tennessee stadium renovations could see major budget increases

Tennessee’s baseball stadium renovations could end up costing almost as much as building Knoxville’s baseball stadium from scratch.
Here’s a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
Here's a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson baseball stadium’s renovation budget could see a major increase next week as the Board of Trustees vote on approving a $39 million increase. Another vote is asking for a $49 million increase for Neyland Stadium’s renovations.

Lindsey Nelson

The stadium’s planned renovations were originally budgeted at $56,800,000 and plan to include more seating, renovated facilities like restrooms, more concession stands and “new luxurious premium sections.”

Should the budget increase get approved, that means that the stadium renovations will cost the university a total of $95,800,000. For context, the upcoming downtown Knoxville baseball stadium, which is being built from the ground up, is budgeted at $114 million.

Documents obtained by WVLT News outline the proposal for the increase, saying the money will come from Tennessee State School Bond Authority School Bonds, plant funds and gifts. The documents argue that the stadium renovations will help pay for themselves by increasing revenue at the stadium.

Neyland

As far as Neyland, the board is set to consider a $49,000,000 budget increase, bringing the total to $337,000,000. That money would also come from bonds, plant funds and gifts.

Neyland’s renovation schedule spans all the way to 2026 and includes plans for new entryways, increased and renovated restrooms, stadium-wide Wi-Fi, upgrades for skyboxes and more. The goal being to “deliver an unparalleled gameday experience and venue for the UT community.”

Budget proposal documents obtained by WVLT News cited, in part, inflation as the reason for increasing Neyland’s renovation budget.

The board is set to approve or disapprove the increases on June 30.

