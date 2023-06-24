Beam, Moore invited to try out for USA Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the third straight year--multiple Vols have been invited to tryout for USA Baseball. This summer it’s slugger Christian Moore and pitcher Drew Beam.

𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 🇺🇸



Drew Beam and Christian Moore have been invited to participate in the @USABaseballCNT workouts in Cary, NC!!#GBO // #OTH pic.twitter.com/hMZMx0NfKn — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 23, 2023

Moore gets the invite after hitting (.444), with (66) runs scored and (16) stolen bases. He delivered maybe the biggest hit of the season, a two-run single at the world series to help beat Stanford.

Beam, becomes the first vol to be invited multiple times since VFL JP Arencibia back in 2005 and ‘06.

The right-hander from Murfreesboro, was 9-4 in 17 starts, striking out 88 batters.

Best of luck to both young men.

