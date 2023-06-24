BootMobile visits Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s not every day people see a boot driving down the road in Sevier County.

The BootMobile stopped in Gatlinburg on their “Summer Sole Tour.”

The boot-looking vehicle has been at Ober Mountain for the past few days and had a lot of people stopping to take pictures with it.

The BootMobile is in town due to the partnership Ober Mountain has with L.L. Bean.

“Especially if you are heading to or from the Great Smoky Mountains, you have to pass by Ober Mountain, anyway. So it’s a great opportunity to stop by, get your photo made here with the L.L. Bean boot. It’s a rare sighting to see the BootMobile in town,” said Mark Adams with Ober Mountain.

Folks buying boots Friday could even get custom shoe laces in almost any color they’d like.

