Carter High School hosting Hendon Hooker football camp

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Children across East Tennessee will be able to train with star University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker this summer with his new Youth Football Camp.

Children aged 6 to 18 will be able to attend Hooker’s camp at Carter High School and will be grouped based on position, age and ability. There will also be training to develop speed, strength and agility and training dedicated to specific positions.

There will be a variety of challenges and competitions to keep children of all ages engaged. There will be a 7-on-7 tournament for skill position players and a lineman challenge for all offensive and defensive linemen.

Winners will be able to receive prizes throughout the camp, including a camper of the day.

All players will receive a camp t-shirt, autographs and pictures with Hooker.

The camp is on July 8 and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents can register their children online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.