Drier sunshine returns for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine will start to build as we move into our Saturday with an isolated rain chance through the period. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is Monday as a strong line of storms is set to move through the area very early in the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up to areas of fog on Saturday and a few isolated rain drops. We’ll work on become mostly sunny in the afternoon, but a few more pop-up storms is possible through lunch and into the afternoon. These will bring brief heavy downpours for some.

High temperatures on Saturday will get more seasonable into the low 80s.

As we move into the overnight hours we’ll have a mostly clear sky and temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the start of Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts off sunny and dry. There’s an isolated rain chance in the afternoon, mostly it’s a dry day. Sunday will be much warmer and with higher humidity it’s going to feel more like summer. Temperatures will approach 90 moving into the afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds, some large hail, an isolated tornado or two are the primary threats with the stronger storms.

Once we get through Monday’s rain, we can focus on more sunshine and lower rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, to nearing 90 degrees some days. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that First Alert Weather Day, and some toasty temperatures ahead.

