First Alert Weather Day for Sunday into Monday, and summer-like weather on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Saturday! We are talking out the First Alert Weather Day in place for tomorrow night into the early morning hours of your Monday. Dry and hot conditions take over after Monday, with limited chances of rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature mostly clear conditions, I cannot rule out a rogue shower tonight, but odds are very low, coverage only at a 10 percent. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, as that humid airmass is getting pumped into the area.

Your forecast for your Sunday involves that First Alert Weather Day, where strong to severe storms are possible. Most of the day Sunday will be okay, a few showers, perhaps a storm possible before 5pm. As we go into the evening hours, we will start to see things quiet down, and some clearing allowing for that storm fuel to increase. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado or two, are the threats that associated this storm system. Timing looks to be from 10pm through the overnight hours, ending around 6am.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Monday, we see the sunshine return, and limited rain chances. The high temperatures will also be on the rise, as we will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, going to be feeling like summertime weather. Rain chances stay in the 10 to 20 percent range through the week.

A small spike in rain chances for the weekend. As of right now I do not see a severe threat with next weekend, but if we do see one pop up, we will be the first to alert you. Highs for the weekend in the low 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that First Alert Weather Day, and those summer-like temperatures.

Warmer temperatures with a few rain chances ahead (WVLT)

