First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop at this year’s Nashville Pride Festival in front of hundreds at Bicentennial Park.

Dr. Biden visited the Volunteer State on Saturday afternoon and made comments at the event with Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“In our city’s darkest hour and on our worst day, she dropped everything to join us in grieving the horrific tragedy at the Covenant school,” Cooper said. “She dropped everything to help us through that.

The First Lady said she came to this festival to do it all again -- this time for the LGBTQ community.

“To celebrate the beauty and the resilience of this community. Today I’m here on behalf of Joe my husband, Kamala, and Doug to say loud and clear that you belong, and you are beautiful and loved,” Dr. Biden said. “Joe and I will stand with you and we love you.”

Many at the festival said Biden’s attendance and message resonated with them.

“I would never think in a million years that the First Lady would be here, but yeah, it’s super cool,” festival attendee Kacy Borwege said.

Marie Quinn, another festival-goer, said Dr. Biden’s message meant the world.

“It just shows tolerance and also just love and respect, and I just think it speaks a bigger message to the whole country not just Nashville itself,” Quinn said.

The two-day pride festival features live music and dancing. There are also booths filled with resources and community businesses showing their support.

“I think this year is the biggest of all, and I think that’s so cool to see because this is the year that we feel a little more under attack with new laws trying to get passed,” Borwege said, “So it’s really cool.”

Many want the message being shared to move past just these celebrations.

“When you go back to a place that still needs so much change, take this love with you,” Dr. Biden said. “Let it remind you that you don’t face these battles alone.”

After the pride festival, Jill attended a political event for the Biden Victory Fund.

Prior to visiting Nashville, Biden also visited Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.

