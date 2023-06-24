Knoxville police looking for parents of girl found alone at gas station
The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E. Magnolia Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officials said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are trying to find the parents of a girl they found alone on Saturday afternoon.
It’s possible she got out of a late 90s or early 2000s gold Toyota Tacoma pulling what looked like a fishing boat.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
