Knoxville police looking for parents of girl found alone at gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are trying to find the parents of a girl they found alone on Saturday afternoon.

The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E. Magnolia Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. KPD officials said she is not communicating with anyone.

It’s possible she got out of a late 90s or early 2000s gold Toyota Tacoma pulling what looked like a fishing boat.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

