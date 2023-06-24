Memorial ride in Loudon honors those who died from fentanyl

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Families from across Tennessee and the country met in Loudon for a memorial ride to remember those who died from fentanyl. Sounds of motorcycles and others showing love to each other helped put several families at ease Saturday.

“We’re just trying to break the stigma and bring attention to this crisis in our country,” Mary Bell said.

Bell lost her son, Joshua, in 2020 after an autopsy found he had fentanyl in his system.

“I’m trying to take that pain and hopefully prevent some other parents from going through what we go through,” Bell said.

Bell and other families aren’t just seeing support from those in Tennessee. People from other states also joined to remember these victims.

“I lost my daughter Shauna on June 20th, 2020,” Julie Baumgard said.

Baumgard, who is from South Dakota, Bell and several families shared a similar message of losing children too soon.

“To have others be supportive of that and be in the presence of other parents who have lost their child as well. There’s nothing like it to help ease that pain,” Baumgard said.

Some families remembered their loved ones by writing their names on car windows or wearing shirts with their loved ones’ names and pictures.

“When you see the face of a loved one, that’s someone’s son, daughter, brother, sister, cousin, mom, dad; it really brings home to the person looking at that picture that could be your loved one,” Bell said.

According to Knox County officials, there were 546 drug-related deaths in 2022. 75% of them were because of fentanyl.

