Police: Naked man exposed himself to people in business parking lot

Franklin Police said a reward is available for information to identify the man.
Franklin Police want to identify a man accused of exposing himself to others near a business on...
Franklin Police want to identify a man accused of exposing himself to others near a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a man standing naked behind a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.

Police said the man exposed himself to several people in an adjacent parking lot.

There is a cash reward for information to identify the man. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.

