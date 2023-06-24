SWAT team called to Cocke County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot at people as they were leaving the house, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Cocke County dispatch received several calls but then spoke to someone who had said that a man had shot at them while they were leaving a house.

When deputies responded, they heard someone fire two rounds. They tried to call the suspect, later identified as Rein Kori, to come toward officers.

However, Kori started allegedly flipping officers and telling them to “just shoot me,” the report said. He also made hand gestures of him shooting a gun toward officers.

One deputy had asked Kori where his gun was. The report said he stated it was next to him.

When officers tried to call him again, he grabbed a can of beer and started to drink it.

Deputies slowly started to approach Kori, who allegedly continued to curse at officers while they tried talking to him.

Officers walked around a camper on the property where they found a handgun setting on a table where Kori could reach it.

A deputy was able to approach and placed Kori in handcuffs.

Sevier County EMS crews medically cleared Kori, and CCSO officials said that the SWAT team arrived.

Deputies then spoke with two victims, who said that Kori had started cussing them out when they were leaving to go to the store. The victims told officers that they heard six gunshots go off toward them, which is when they left and called 911.

CCSO officials said that Kori had fired the gun 16 times from the first 911 call and when officers were trying to locate him.

Kori was arrested and taken to Cocke County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated assault on a family member with a gun, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

