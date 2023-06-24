Tee off with Tee Martin Tourney a huge success

Vol legend continuing to spearhead a flagship scholarship program for Knoxville high school students
Tee Off with Tee Martin Golf Tournament
Tee Off with Tee Martin Golf Tournament(Rick Russo)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your WVLT Sports team had a great time Friday afternoon catching up with some Vol legends, some of them getting ready to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of that 1998 National Championship.

Among them, VFL quarterback Tee Martin, who was back in town for his annual Tee Off with Tee Martin golf tournament.

Joining Friday out at Avalon Country Club were players like Al Wilson and Jamal Lewis, guys who love to give back to a community that was so good to them.

The fellas lending their help to an event, which provides scholarships for first year UT students from Austin-East, Fulton and Central High Schools.

The goal was to surpass last years total and they did raising some 110-thousand dollars for the scholarship fund.

Recently we told you about Tee’s son Kayden, the former Knoxville Catholic standout who spent this past season at the University of Miami.

But he has since entered the NCAA transfer portal. Could he be coming back home to UT and Tony Vitello? Well we talked with him about that and again his mission to provide scholarships for local students.

Last year the tournament raised over $90,000 for local student scholarships. Congratulations to all for exceeding last years total!

