WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher on Saturday afternoon, prompting the closure of the interstate.
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher on Saturday afternoon, prompting the closure of the interstate.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West on Saturday afternoon, and first responders closed the interstate at Gallaher View Road as a result.

WVLT News is working to learn more information about the flames, but Knoxville Police Department officers closed I-40 West as Knoxville Fire Department crews fought the flames.

One lane reopened on I-40 West about 20 minutes after all lanes were closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Thursday, there were no suspects reported.
“Ya’ll killed a kid” | Teen shot, killed in Montgomery Village
Here’s a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
Tennessee stadium renovations could see major budget increases
A Sevier County man was charged with seven different offenses following a drug bust Wednesday,...
Warrant leads to arrest for multiple drug offenses in Sevier County, sheriff says
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
The Townsend Planning Commission is going over what land should be zoned for commercial use...
Proposed luxury campground in Townsend sees pushback from residents

Latest News

Memorial ride to remember fentanyl victims
Memorial ride in Loudon honors those who died from fentanyl
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
FILE - Construction continues on a battery plant, part of a $5.6 billion joint project by Ford...
Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Drier sunshine returns for the weekend