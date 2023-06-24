WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher on Saturday afternoon, prompting the closure of the interstate.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West on Saturday afternoon, and first responders closed the interstate at Gallaher View Road as a result.
WVLT News is working to learn more information about the flames, but Knoxville Police Department officers closed I-40 West as Knoxville Fire Department crews fought the flames.
One lane reopened on I-40 West about 20 minutes after all lanes were closed.
This is a developing story.
