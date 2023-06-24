WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West on Saturday afternoon, and first responders closed the interstate at Gallaher View Road as a result.

WVLT News is working to learn more information about the flames, but Knoxville Police Department officers closed I-40 West as Knoxville Fire Department crews fought the flames.

One lane reopened on I-40 West about 20 minutes after all lanes were closed.

KFD is on scene of a semi truck on fire. I 40 west at Gallaher View Road pic.twitter.com/ejmH2SWlSb — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) June 24, 2023

This is a developing story.

