Tyre Nichols’ siblings see defendants charged in the case for the first time in-person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five police officers charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols were in court for the second time since their arrest.

It’s been just over 4 months since the former Memphis Police Officers were originally charged with second-degree murder along with several other charges.

The hearing lasted just 10 minutes, as attorneys updated Judge James Jones, Jr. on the progress so far in the case.

However, the biggest impact of Friday’s court appearance likely came from the audience.

Tyre Nichols’ siblings were present to see their brother’s alleged killers for the first time in person.

“I just want them to know he was a good little brother, just seeing them in real-time and knowing what they did to him, they tortured him, they laughed at him and just to see them in person, and know I’ll never see my brother again,” said Nichols’ older sister Keyana Dixon.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. appeared in court alongside their individual attorneys.

“It shouldn’t happen with no race, no colors at all but just to see 5 black officers that I know they got brothers and sisters killed my little brother, that’s beyond me,” said Nichols’ older brother Jamal Dupree.

The judge still has not ruled on multiple motions filed in this case including former officers Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean requesting separate trials from the other three officers in the criminal case.

Also, the attorneys are requesting certain evidence not be released to the public such as unreleased body cam footage.

“There is a bunch of investigative materials that are traditionally not released to the public because they could prejudice the process,” said defense attorney Blake Ballin.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman says they believe in transparency in the case, but it’s up to a judge to decide.

The judge, in this case, should make a ruling in the near future.

The next court hearing is scheduled for August 18th.

It is unclear at this point if the 5 defendants will be required to appear in person.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.