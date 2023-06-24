USA cycling championship goes, cycle culture stays in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2023 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships’ time in East Tennessee is ending in Knoxville after nearly a decade. This weekend is guests’ last chance to catch the series live in Knoxville until otherwise announced.

“Everyone comes and everyone watches, so this is a way to tell the story about why you should visit Knoxville all over the world. This is streamed worldwide,” Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said.

Putting the rubber to the road is how the Spurgeon family kicks quality time into high gear.

“It’s just something we do throughout the year. There are plenty of opportunities to safely get out and enjoy the urban wilderness or the greenway trails,” Spurgeon said.

The family of three pumped their breaks on the greenways this weekend to take a ride downtown to see how the pros ride during the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

Friday night’s event was the criterium race, which is said to be like NASCAR on a bike.

Bumpas told WVLT News hundreds of cyclists from across the country are competing, some from the region. For some seven years, the event has generated tens of millions of dollars for the city, but that time is coming to an end, at least for now.

“This is a really long run this race for any one spot, so we’re very grateful that we had it for the time that we did,” said Bumpas. “We’re excited about what comes next for them and what comes next for Knoxville as we just announced the USA Diving Olympic trials for next year.”

No word on where they’re taking the championship next, but biking across the Scruffy City will go on for families.

Friday night’s women’s criterium winner is Tokyo Olympian Coryn Rivera. Luke Lamperti took home his third win this year for the men’s title.

To learn more about event times and dates, visit the Visit Knoxville website.

