USA cycling championship goes, cycle culture stays in Knoxville

No word on where they’re taking the championship next, but biking across the Scruffy City will go on for family.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2023 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships’ time in East Tennessee is ending in Knoxville after nearly a decade. This weekend is guests’ last chance to catch the series live in Knoxville until otherwise announced.

“Everyone comes and everyone watches, so this is a way to tell the story about why you should visit Knoxville all over the world. This is streamed worldwide,” Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said.

Putting the rubber to the road is how the Spurgeon family kicks quality time into high gear.

“It’s just something we do throughout the year. There are plenty of opportunities to safely get out and enjoy the urban wilderness or the greenway trails,” Spurgeon said.

The family of three pumped their breaks on the greenways this weekend to take a ride downtown to see how the pros ride during the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

Friday night’s event was the criterium race, which is said to be like NASCAR on a bike.

Bumpas told WVLT News hundreds of cyclists from across the country are competing, some from the region. For some seven years, the event has generated tens of millions of dollars for the city, but that time is coming to an end, at least for now.

“This is a really long run this race for any one spot, so we’re very grateful that we had it for the time that we did,” said Bumpas. “We’re excited about what comes next for them and what comes next for Knoxville as we just announced the USA Diving Olympic trials for next year.”

No word on where they’re taking the championship next, but biking across the Scruffy City will go on for families.

Friday night’s women’s criterium winner is Tokyo Olympian Coryn Rivera. Luke Lamperti took home his third win this year for the men’s title.

To learn more about event times and dates, visit the Visit Knoxville website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Thursday, there were no suspects reported.
“Ya’ll killed a kid” | Teen shot, killed in Montgomery Village
Here’s a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
Tennessee stadium renovations could see major budget increases
A Sevier County man was charged with seven different offenses following a drug bust Wednesday,...
Warrant leads to arrest for multiple drug offenses in Sevier County, sheriff says
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
The Townsend Planning Commission is going over what land should be zoned for commercial use...
Proposed luxury campground in Townsend sees pushback from residents

Latest News

Tracking severe storms that could be on their way
Memorial ride to remember fentanyl victims
Memorial ride in Loudon honors those who died from fentanyl
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West