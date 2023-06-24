UT Football ready for big recruiting weekend

Some 15 prospects expected during final push before recruiting dead period
Recruiting trail continues for Tennessee football
Recruiting trail continues for Tennessee football(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big recruiting weekend for Tennessee football.

We caught up Friday with Austin Price of our media partner volquest.com.

Part of the conversation was about the fact that it may not be football season right now, but things can still get pretty intense, ” I mean, like the June is the new January January used to have a million visitors now until June. Now there’s a few that wait till the fall, but for the most part, you bring all these kids in in June and a lot of them are committing in July. And if they’re not committing and they’re going into the fall, then you probably made a mistake by bringing them in in June, because it’s hard to keep any kind of momentum you get, what’s your official visit in June, all the way through September, October, November. The calendar is different. It is, you know, more fast paced, more intense. And, you know, for the coaches it’s 365, I mean, it’s always been that way, but, man, there’s not much of a break for the staff members,” said Price.

We also asked Austin which of the top prospects might be on campus and what might the UT coaching staff be looking for.

The Vols are expected to welcome double-digit visitors for the second straight and final weekend of athletes on campus with the recruiting dead period beginning Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Thursday, there were no suspects reported.
“Ya’ll killed a kid” | Teen shot, killed in Montgomery Village
A Sevier County man was charged with seven different offenses following a drug bust Wednesday,...
Warrant leads to arrest for multiple drug offenses in Sevier County, sheriff says
Here’s a look at the upgrades coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium!
Tennessee stadium renovations could see major budget increases
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
The Townsend Planning Commission is going over what land should be zoned for commercial use...
Proposed luxury campground in Townsend sees pushback from residents

Latest News

Tee Off with Tee Martin Golf Tournament
Tee off with Tee Martin Tourney a huge success
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 08, 2023 - Infielder Christian Moore #1 and Pitcher Drew Beam #32 of the...
Beam, Moore invited to try out for USA Baseball
The Last Rider
Greg LeMond hits the big screen as ‘The Last Rider’
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between...
Malveaux making the most of coaching opportunity