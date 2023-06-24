UT Football ready for big recruiting weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big recruiting weekend for Tennessee football.

We caught up Friday with Austin Price of our media partner volquest.com.

Part of the conversation was about the fact that it may not be football season right now, but things can still get pretty intense, ” I mean, like the June is the new January January used to have a million visitors now until June. Now there’s a few that wait till the fall, but for the most part, you bring all these kids in in June and a lot of them are committing in July. And if they’re not committing and they’re going into the fall, then you probably made a mistake by bringing them in in June, because it’s hard to keep any kind of momentum you get, what’s your official visit in June, all the way through September, October, November. The calendar is different. It is, you know, more fast paced, more intense. And, you know, for the coaches it’s 365, I mean, it’s always been that way, but, man, there’s not much of a break for the staff members,” said Price.

We also asked Austin which of the top prospects might be on campus and what might the UT coaching staff be looking for.

It's a big football recruiting weekend for @Vol_Football

I caught up with @AustinPriceless our media partner @Volquest_On3 and asked him who might be here and what Coach Heupel and staff might be looking for @wvlt pic.twitter.com/AcMsDQPIhW — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 24, 2023

The Vols are expected to welcome double-digit visitors for the second straight and final weekend of athletes on campus with the recruiting dead period beginning Sunday night.

