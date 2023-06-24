‘We will never have closure’ | More punishment for Stanley Freeman Jr. killers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, two former Austin-East High School students who killed their classmate, Stanley Freeman Jr., received another conviction.

In addition to their murder charges, Deondre Davis, 18, and Rashan Jordan, 16, were also convicted of aggravated child abuse in the case and were sentenced to 12 years in prison for both.

Davis and Jordan already received automatic life sentences, which are between 25 to 35 years, when they were convicted of first-degree murder.

Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021. According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Jordan and Davis fired several shots near Tarleton Avenue, one of which struck Freeman Jr. while he was leaving the school in his car. He then crashed and was later pronounced dead.

In 2022, a judge ruled the juvenile court system could not rehabilitate the teens so both Davis and Jordan are set to be tried as adults in the case.

The defense attorneys representing Jordan and Davis tried to get the aggravated child abuse charges dropped in April, claiming the defendants did not know a child was in the car when they shot at Freeman.

Judge Steve Sword, who presided over the case, denied the motion, saying the evidence showed the shooter would have known.

Freeman’s grandmother, one of many people who gave impact statements on behalf of Freeman, said the family still questions why this tragedy happened.

“On that day February 12, 2021, when they decided that they were going to take his life, they also took a part of my life. Also, our family is devastated we will never have closure,” she said.

Freeman’s older sister, Kiaya Ballinger, said she wants to use this tragedy as a tool to make a difference.

“I want to be within the youth. I’m going to start trying to be around the youth and teach them more things and have them actually be educated regarding gun violence because it’s such an impact to not only our family but other families that have been affected during that year and years so on and years before that so I think my first step, for sure, is to be an advocate for gun violence,” Ballinger said.

Ballinger is a first-generation high school graduate. She said Freeman was going to be next before he passed. He had dreams of attending the University of Tennessee and playing basketball for the Vols.

Davis and Jordan apologized to the family, saying they were just boys and wish they could go back and change the situation.

Sword told the court that Friday was a hard day for everyone involved because three young men’s lives have been ruined.

