Batches of rain and storms move through ahead of First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of rain and storms will move through the area early this afternoon ahead of the WVLT First Alert Weather day early Monday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting off foggy in several locations this Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. As we move into the afternoon we’ll find a line of storms that develops to the northwest and dives southeast after noon until four. Then we’ll have a calm period through sunset.

Around midnight the next wave of storms moves through, and this is the WVLT First Alert Day. These storms will produce some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

High temperatures on Sunday will be around 87 and we’ll fall to near 70 for the start of Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Monday, we see the sunshine return, and limited rain chances. The high temperatures will also be on the rise, as we will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, going to be feeling like summertime weather. Rain chances stay in the 10 to 20 percent range through the week.

A small spike in rain chances for the weekend. As of right now I do not see a severe threat with next weekend, but if we do see one pop up, we will be the first to alert you. Highs for the weekend in the low 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that First Alert Weather Day, and those summer-like temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.