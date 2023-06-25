BNA reports one person dead at airport

The airport called the death an “unfortunate accident.”
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Sunday morning as a result of an “unfortunate accident,” the airport announced in a release.

BNA said the death occurred just before 6 a.m. at the airport. A 30-year-old Kentucky man reportedly jumped to his death from the 6th floor of a parking garage, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Airport police told authorities they were talking with the man when he ran and jumped.

The incident is not impacting travel.

“If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 for the Crisis Lifeline,” the airport wrote in the release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
A 2016 Kia Sorrento catches fire while it was being driven on Interstate 40.
As another KIA vehicle catches fire with driver behind the wheel, settlement may offer recourse
Rein Kori was charged with aggravated assault and more after the incident at a Cocke County home.
SWAT team called to Cocke County home

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Batches of rain and storms move through ahead of First Alert
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
Earthquake hits parts of east Tennessee for 2nd day in a row
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Driver dead in wrong-way crash that closed I-40 East, Knoxville police say