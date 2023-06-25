Driver dead in wrong-way crash that closed I-40 East, Knoxville police say

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a “serious” crash early Sunday morning, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

At around 5:00 a.m., KPD officers responded to a wreck on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike. Preliminary investigation suggested that a driver made a U-turn on I-40 East and started driving the wrong way when they collided with another car.

KPD officials said both vehicles caught on fire.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second car was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD officials said that a third vehicle drove through the debris and hit an unknown object before coming to rest in the median. The driver of that car was not injured, KPD officials said.

The crash closed the interstate just east of Strawberry Plains. All lanes were closed for around three hours, reopening at 7:30 a.m.

KPD crash reconstruction personnel are investigating.

KPD Traffic Alert All lanes of I-40E just east of Strawberry Plains are closed as emergency crews work a serious crash. Estimated reopen time is 8am. Please use an alternate route. Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Sunday, June 25, 2023

