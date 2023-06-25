Knoxville welcomes back Cycling Pro Road National Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cyclists from across the country made their way to Knoxville this week to determine the national champion of pro-road cycling. More than 80 women trekked 68 miles in downtown and South Knoxville. More than 100 men competed Sunday, going 115 miles.

U.S. Cycling media representative Tom Mahoney said, “It’s just a rolling, fun race that’s really all about who can go the fastest for the longest.”

Mahoney said the course offers a unique setup to make for great competition.

“People really do engage and bring the party to the race and make it a great festive environment for everyone,” Mahoney said.

One of the competitors in the women’s race, Chloe Dygert, looked to get a chance to go to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Her mom, Gretchen Waggoner, said it’s amazing to see her daughter in this position to compete on a worldwide level.

“It’s almost surreal. Never in your wildest dreams would you think your daughter was going to be in the Olympics are something like this,” Waggoner said.

Dygert took home the national championship Sunday and looks to prep for the world championships overseas and a potential Olympic run.

“It’s really nice to be back in America,” Dygert said. “We race over in Europe most of the time with my team so having my family here is just amazing.”

This will be the last time the national championships for cycling are in Knoxville for a while. They have been here for the last seven years.

