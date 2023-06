HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Longtime Harlan County attorney Otis Doan Jr. died suddenly on Saturday.

The 67-year-old from Cawood was at the Harlan ARH when he died.

Funeral arrangements for Doan have not yet been released. They will be handled by the Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home of Harlan.

You can find Doan’s obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.