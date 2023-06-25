New details emerge on deadly traffic stop shooting

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy has been seriously injured after a deadly shooting altercation with a suspect at a traffic stop.

On June 24, an officer stopped the suspect at a traffic stop near Rosewood.

The deputy shot at the driver during the altercation and was injured also in return.

The Shelby County deputy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now stepped in to investigate the deadly shooting.

In an update, TBI shares new details on the deadly shooting.

The suspect, driving the vehicle, got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off, dragging the deputy nearly 100 yards and injuring him in the process.

The deputy then shot his weapon striking the suspect, and leaving him with a gunshot injury.

Both were in transport to a nearby hospital, but the suspect did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

TBI is still investigating the details of the shooting.

