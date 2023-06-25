Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little boy whose fight against a rare form of cancer brought a community together in prayer has died.

Declan McCoy died Thursday after a fight with Rhabdomyosarcoma. He was just seven years old.

Visitation for Declan continues Sunday at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, and his funeral will be Monday at 1:00 p.m.

You can read his obituary here.

