Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little boy whose fight against a rare form of cancer brought a community together in prayer has died.
Declan McCoy died Thursday after a fight with Rhabdomyosarcoma. He was just seven years old.
Visitation for Declan continues Sunday at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, and his funeral will be Monday at 1:00 p.m.
