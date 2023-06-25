Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film...
FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe' in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Driver dead in wrong-way crash that closed I-40 East, Knoxville police say
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
A 2016 Kia Sorrento catches fire while it was being driven on Interstate 40.
As another KIA vehicle catches fire with driver behind the wheel, settlement may offer recourse

Latest News

Monday features more sunshine and warm temperatures
Strong storms during the overnight hours, but quickly drying out
People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
LGBTQ+ Pride revelers flash feathers and flags in the streets from New York to San Francisco
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops
U.S. Cycling National Championships
Knoxville welcomes back Cycling Pro Road National Championships