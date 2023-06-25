Strong storms during the overnight hours, but quickly drying out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Sunday! All eyes on the radar this evening, the first round of storms is exiting the area. We do expect another round of strong to severe storms to push through during the overnight hours. Most of your 8-day looks hot and dry with another threat of storms by the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a wet and stormy night, with the threat of strong to severe storms. Rain coverage is at 60 percent, have that WVLT weather app handy as you go to bed tonight. The First Alert Weather Day goes in effect at 11pm and goes through 6am Monday morning. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado or two. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s as those storms will be moving through.

Your forecast for Monday involves clearing conditions as you go through the day. Before 7am, rain and storms, after 7am clearing out and warming up. We will make a rebound with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s to nearing 90 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

After Monday, we see the sunshine return, and limited rain chances. The high temperatures will also be on the rise, as we will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, going to be feeling like summertime weather. Rain chances stay in the 10 to 20 percent range through the week.

Hope you enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine as our eyes turn to another chance of rain and storms in the forecast for your weekend. Right now, only at a 40 percent in coverage, but that could go up or down so stay tuned for updates.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that summer-like weather and more rain and storms by the weekend.

Temperatures are warming as we see more sunshine (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.