Three injured in boat crash near Sequoyah Landing Resort
Two boats crashed Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were injured after a boat crash on Friday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Two boats collided near the Sequoyah Landing Resort.
Three adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to TWRA officials.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.