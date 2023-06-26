Abandoned caiman, relative of alligators, recovered by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recovered an abandoned caiman Wednesday, according to an announcement from the agency.

A caiman is a relative of alligators and can grow up to eight feet long. The call came from the Knoxville Police Department after finding the caiman in an aquarium left on the loading dock of a local business, TWRA said.

It is legal to own caimans in Tennessee, but the TWRA stressed that owners not abandon them, since they can be a danger to humans and the environment.

“Spectacled caimans, which may grow up to eight feet in length, pose a serious threat to human safety,” Captain Rusty Boles, TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator said. “Whenever exotic species are released into the environment, they can negatively impact native wildlife. Releasing captive wildlife is not only illegal, it’s very irresponsible.”

KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland added that abandoned animals can also hurt police officers.

“When kept in non-native environments, this type of wildlife presents a legitimate potential danger to law enforcement and the general public,” Erland said. “It’s important that these animals are possessed by responsible and knowledgeable individuals who understand the inherent risks and care they require.”

The caiman was taken to a specialty facility.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.