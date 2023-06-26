Abandoned caiman, relative of alligators, recovered by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in Knoxville

It is legal to own caimans in Tennessee, but the TWRA stressed that owners not abandon them, since they can be a danger to humans and the environment.
Abandoned caiman, relative of alligators, recovered by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Abandoned caiman, relative of alligators, recovered by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency(TWRA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recovered an abandoned caiman Wednesday, according to an announcement from the agency.

A caiman is a relative of alligators and can grow up to eight feet long. The call came from the Knoxville Police Department after finding the caiman in an aquarium left on the loading dock of a local business, TWRA said.

It is legal to own caimans in Tennessee, but the TWRA stressed that owners not abandon them, since they can be a danger to humans and the environment.

“Spectacled caimans, which may grow up to eight feet in length, pose a serious threat to human safety,” Captain Rusty Boles, TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator said. “Whenever exotic species are released into the environment, they can negatively impact native wildlife. Releasing captive wildlife is not only illegal, it’s very irresponsible.”

KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland added that abandoned animals can also hurt police officers.

“When kept in non-native environments, this type of wildlife presents a legitimate potential danger to law enforcement and the general public,” Erland said. “It’s important that these animals are possessed by responsible and knowledgeable individuals who understand the inherent risks and care they require.”

The caiman was taken to a specialty facility.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Monday features more sunshine and warm temperatures
Strong storms during the overnight hours, but quickly drying out

Latest News

Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
New science center coming to UT, to help develop clean energy, material manufacturing
New science center coming to UT, to help develop clean energy, material manufacturing
UT announces new science center
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains