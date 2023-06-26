City of Knoxville dedicates Pond Gap road to baseball

On Monday, City of Knoxville officials joined Pond Gap residents to dedicate a section of Sutherland Avenue between Jade and Renford roads to America’s favorite pastime.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, City of Knoxville officials joined Pond Gap residents to dedicate a section of Sutherland Avenue between Jade and Renford roads to America’s favorite pastime.

City officials said that during the 1930s, 40s and 50s, baseball was key to both community building and racial interaction in the Pond Gap neighborhood.

“The best games were the pick-up games,” says Pond Gap Neighborhood Association President David Williams. “There would be a bucket of ice for people to keep their drinks cold. Everyone pitched in to prepare the field, and the games would bring everyone together.”

Williams also described the famous “basket catch,” where a home run ball landed in a neighbor’s laundry basket as she was hanging up her clothes on a clothesline to dry.

Knoxville officials, including Mayor Indya Kincannon, unveiled signs for the new Home Run Alley at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sutherland Avenue and Hollywood Road.

