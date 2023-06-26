Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to honor the life of Declan McCoy, a seven-year-old boy who died on Thursday after a long battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma.

“He loved life, man,” his father, Joshua McCoy said. “He’s a good kid, sweet boy, he didn’t deserve this.”

Joshua said Declan loved the rain and riding his dirt bikes, and his favorite colors were green and purple.

Declan didn’t just leave an impact on his family, he also left an impact on members within his community.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

”He touched a lot of lives,” Joshua said “A lot of people message me say that... they felt Jesus because of him. Had one guy told me [Declan] just changed his life completely.”

Out of all the memories Joshua shared with his son, some of his favorites came in his last days.

“His last few days, he was lying on the couch, had him on oxygen and he was real weak an I sat down at his feet and he does not like to be bothered,” Joshua said. “He took every little bit of strength he got. He got up and he climbed in my arms just wanting me to hold him. I really believe he thinks I needed that and I did need that.”

McCoy said they hope people know how much Declan loved his siblings, his family and life.

Funeral processions for Declan will take place Monday at 1 p.m. at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.