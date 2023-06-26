Likely a lightning strike causes West Knox house fire

Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department are working a house fire in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in West Knox County early Monday morning.
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department are working a house fire in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in West Knox County early Monday morning.

Rural Metro said firefighters were called to the West Knox County home just after 3:30 A.M. Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived they found fire coming from the roof and the people that were home at the time of the fire were safely outside.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries reported, and the cause is likely a lightning strike as there were multiple at that time Rural Metro said.

