Feeling like summer with the heat and humidity this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s for sure feeling like summer with the heat and humidity all week! It’s mostly dry with scattered rain and storms returning just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear with a few passing clouds and a stray shower. We’ll drop to near 66 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The sunshine returns Tuesday with highs near 86 degrees. It’s humid too, so that could make it feel a few degrees warmer at times. A small pop-up shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

We heat up Wednesday into the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine! Again, with that humidity, it could feel close to 90 at times.

Thursday and Friday really heat up with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered rain and storms move in late Thursday into early Friday morning. A few strong storms are possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered strong storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will continue to monitor the timing of this weekend’s rain and storms.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

