High schooler buys teddy bears for sheriff’s department

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A 17-year-old senior bought 124 teddy bears for officers to give out in the line of duty to comfort children.

Floyd Central High School senior, Todd Prater, began “Operation Drago’s Comfort” as a part of his Rogers Scholar service project.

By baking and bagging dog treats for days, Prater managed to sell more than a thousand treats to purchase the stuffed bears.

Prater partnered with one of his Floyd County School of Innovation Law Enforcement Pathway teammates, Breanna Anderson, who was in charge of designing the operation’s logo and implementing it onto the drawstring bags given to the deputies.

Together, Prater and Anderson gifted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department with 124 bags, each one complete with a teddy bear.

