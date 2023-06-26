Man injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after a shooting left one man injured on Monday.

The shooting occurred at Morningside Gardens Apartments on Linden Avenue. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“All involved parties are believed to be accounted for,” KPD officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

