Man injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after a shooting left one man injured on Monday.

The shooting occurred at Morningside Gardens Apartments on Linden Avenue. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“All involved parties are believed to be accounted for,” KPD officials said.

This is a developing story.

KPD Officers are investigating a shooting that happened this evening at Morningside Gardens Apartments on Linden Avenue. One male was wounded & transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. All involved parties are believed to be accounted for. pic.twitter.com/xEB9rmq8E5 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 26, 2023

