New health app uses artificial intelligence to handle healthcare necessities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Together by Renee is a new app using artificial intelligence to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions and can even read key vitals like blood pressure.

The app’s founders, Nick Desai and Renee Dua, said they take care of their own kids and parents, and the struggle to juggle it all is why they created the app.

“It simplifies and removes the barriers to better health by completing, automaking and making easier the routine cumbersome tasks involved in adults and aging Americans,” said Desai.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost one-third of the U.S. suffers from multiple chronic conditions.

Parul Goyal, an Associate Professor of Geriatric Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that many of her patients struggle with remembering regular check-ups and follow-ups.

“I think it is extremely important for chronic disease management to make sure that our patients who have been diagnosed with more than one chronic illness to ensure that they are taking their medicines on time and to make sure they are taking it consistently and scheduling follow-up appointments and attending to those follow-up appointments with their providers,” she said.

Desai and Dua said that the app is HIPPA-compliant and underwent testing with the U.S. Department of Health on 200 patients.

We want to make it easier to have better health as you get older,” Desai said.

Together by Renee is free to download from app stores.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.