New pizza joint coming to Knoxville

KARNS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new pizza joint is coming to Knoxville. On Tuesday, Donatos will open its second location at 6738 Malone Creek Drive in Karns.

The new location is the second for franchise partners Travis and Kirsten Hibbert, who opened their first Donatos location at 1012 Ebenezer Road in 2021.

“We are so excited to be able to serve more of the Knoxville area with the opening of this new store,” said Travis Hibbert. “We’ve loved watching so many people fall in love with Donatos pizza since we opened our first store, and this allows us to feed even more people and in turn give back to the community in an even bigger way.”

Donatos’ specialty is their Edge to Edge pizza, which features toppings loaded from one edge to the other.

The Karns location will offer online ordering through the Donatos website and the app for both delivery and pick-up options. The store will be able to seat 28 people inside with additional patio seating for 24 additional people.

The new location be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday on Saturday.

