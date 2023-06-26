New science center coming to UT, to help develop clean energy, material manufacturing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee was awarded a new science center from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Monday.

The center, called the Center for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing (CAMM), will receive $18 million in NSF funding to develop discoveries in quantum materials and materials for extreme environments, university spokespersons said.

Specifically, the CAMM is aimed at researching and developing artificial intelligence and computational tools to design new materials, which will help with improvements in clean energy, computing and national security.

“We have a deep bench of expertise in quantum materials and materials for extremes,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This prestigious NSF award recognizes the ingenuity of our faculty, staff and student researchers and makes clear that UT Knoxville, and the state of Tennessee, is a global leader in these areas.”

Professor of Physics and Materials Science Alan Tennant is set to direct the center, with help from Associate Professor of Materials Science Claudia Rawn, who will serve as deputy director and as director of education and diversity.

Quantum materials and extreme environment materials research will be led by Department Head of Physics and Astronomy Adrian Del Maestro and UT–Oak Ridge National Laboratory Governor’s Chair for Nuclear Materials Steve Zinkle respectively.

“CAMM is a model for interdisciplinary research and innovation,” said Tennant. “We are leveraging all the capabilities we have to advance the materials frontier while also developing our nation’s future leaders in these areas. And by working with companies like Lockheed Martin, Volkswagen and Eastman, and launching new high-tech start-ups like SkyNano that will co-locate with us here in Knoxville, we are ensuring that our innovations create economic opportunities for Tennesseans.”

The center will be used by undergraduates, graduate students, postdoctoral trainees and junior faculty. You can read more here.

