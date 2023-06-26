Paige visits summer program in Greene County

Meteorologist Paige Noel talked to kids from first to fourth grade.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Paige Noel visited kids from first to fourth grade in Greene County.

Paige went to Mosheim Elementary School in Greene County to talk to their summer program.

We talked about summer storms, how a green screen works, and what a meteorologist does.

Greene County school visit
Greene County school visit(WVLT)

