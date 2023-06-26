Spotty rain left for a breezy Monday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says enjoy the next days, before heat builds and storms return.
After last night’s First Alert for storms, we are watching rain exit and the sunshine to return. Up next, the days are getting hotter and then some storms retur
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After last night’s First Alert for storms, we are watching rain exit and the sunshine to return. Up next, the days are getting hotter and then some storms return to our area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This early morning comes with rain and general thunderstorms, left after the leading edge brought multiple strong to severe storms. Keep in mind, you may be the first to find trees down this morning, so use caution on the roads! We’re starting the day around 67 degrees.

Monday comes with clearing, as winds move that system on. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. Clouds are exiting, but a stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon. We’re topping out around 89 degrees, and it’s humid still.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog. Winds are decreasing, and we’ll drop to around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues the next couple of day and temperatures persist in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible Tuesday and Thursday, then spottier Friday as the humidity climbs again. This will make it feel like we’re in the 90s, but those temperatures actually rise to around the 90 starting Friday.

Scattered rain and storms develop at times this weekend, with highs around 90 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat and humidity persist into next week with some storms at times.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Driver dead in wrong-way crash that closed I-40 East, Knoxville police say
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40 West at Gallaher at mile marker 380 on Saturday...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire closes I-40 West
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Monday features more sunshine and warm temperatures
Strong storms during the overnight hours, but quickly drying out
Strong storms during the overnight hours, but quickly drying out
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Batches of rain and storms move through ahead of First Alert
Earthquake hits parts of east Tennessee for 2nd day in a row