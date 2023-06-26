Spotty rain left for a breezy Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After last night’s First Alert for storms, we are watching rain exit and the sunshine to return. Up next, the days are getting hotter and then some storms return to our area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This early morning comes with rain and general thunderstorms, left after the leading edge brought multiple strong to severe storms. Keep in mind, you may be the first to find trees down this morning, so use caution on the roads! We’re starting the day around 67 degrees.

Monday comes with clearing, as winds move that system on. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. Clouds are exiting, but a stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon. We’re topping out around 89 degrees, and it’s humid still.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog. Winds are decreasing, and we’ll drop to around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues the next couple of day and temperatures persist in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible Tuesday and Thursday, then spottier Friday as the humidity climbs again. This will make it feel like we’re in the 90s, but those temperatures actually rise to around the 90 starting Friday.

Scattered rain and storms develop at times this weekend, with highs around 90 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat and humidity persist into next week with some storms at times.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.