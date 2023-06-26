Tennessee traffic during July 4 weekend won’t be delayed by construction, TDOT says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Travelers in Tennessee will not be delayed by construction during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Road construction won’t be slowing down motorists in the Volunteer State over July 4 weekend as TDOT says it’s suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

These suspensions are set to begin at midnight on Saturday, July 1, through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, “To provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers,” TDOT said.

AAA says they’re predicting record travel in the state this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and over 968,000 driving.

“With so many people traveling on and around the Fourth of July, we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists could still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.

“While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums,” TDOT said.

