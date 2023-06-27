‘Armed and dangerous’ | Knoxville man wanted for death in woman after shooting at Bebo’s Cafe

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that detectives were searching for Jaheim Houston, 22 of Knoxville, on Monday.

Houston is wanted in connection to a shooting after police found a woman, identified as Destiny Jones, 24, shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway on May 15.

It is believed that Jones was hit by shots fired in Bebo’s Cafe, according to Knoxville police. Medical examiners ruled that she died as a result of the blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Previous Coverage: Victim identified in car crash after Bebo’s Cafe shooting, KPD says

Houston was recently indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

