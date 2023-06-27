Heating up with stronger storms by the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are heating up with more humidity as we head throughout the rest of the week. We are seeing an unsettled weather pattern with strong to severe storms possible by the end of the week and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with areas of fog developing. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday heats back up to the upper 80s, with a lot of sunshine. Now with that humidity, it could feel close to 90 at times. It’s also a hazier day, as we are tracking smoke to return to the upper atmosphere over our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are in the lower 90s Thursday with the chance for two rounds of storms. The first round we are watching could move in around noon bringing strong storms and gusty winds. The second round arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. Our First Alert Weather Day begins overnight Thursday into Friday, but we are watching the timing of this First Alert Weather Day.

Friday we have spotty storms throughout the day, but we’ll take a break from the First Alert Weather Day. Highs are in the lower 90s but could easily feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees! Strong to severe storms move back in by the evening which is when our First Alert Weather Day resumes. Strong winds and hail are possible again throughout the evening hours.

The heat and humidity continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel multiple degrees warmer. Make sure you are limited time outside, taking breaks in the shade, and drinking plenty of water.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the chance for scattered storms continues into the weekend. Saturday’s storms are scattered while Sunday we could deal with more on-and-off storms. Rain chances linger into Monday. As of now, we are tracking only spotty storms for the 4th of July.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

