Here are the best ways to run your A/C during a heat wave, Nashville HVAC tech says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With dangerous heat heading to Nashville, many people are cranking up their air conditioning units. However, keeping cool can often cost more money.

Robert Burr is the owner of A-Back Air in Nashville. He said the biggest problem he sees in hot weather is the unit running constantly. He gave tips to save money on electric bills while still running the A/C.

He said to find out the age of your current unit because “a lot of times they’re so old, especially now if they got the R-22 in them, you probably want to lean towards replacing it.”

Then, the higher you can keep the thermostat temperature, the more money you can save. He said 76 degrees is a good setting when you leave the house.

“Most people come home from work and start turning it down, but the sun’s still up and it’s still 98 degrees outside,” Burr said. “The best time to set it back to let it catch up is when the sun’s going down, probably about 8:30 around this time here.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Residential Energy Consumption Survey shows 23% of Tennesseans work from home at least one day a week. According to the survey, 86% of Tennessee homes use a central A/C unit. A/C costs households on average almost $1,800 a year on energy bills in the state.

Burr said insulating your home as much as possible is helpful.

“Shutting your shades, especially on the side of the house where the sun goes down, helps tremendously,” he said. “Do what you can on the outside, but insulating is a big part of it.”

