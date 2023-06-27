How your children can win a chance to meet Dolly Parton

By Carissa Simpson
Jun. 27, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has met a new milestone. The program has gifted over 200 million free books to children around the world since its inception in 1995.

In honor of the occasion, Parton decided to give back. In Willy Wonka fashion, the Imagination Library will randomly gift seven enchanted Dolly Parton bookmarks into Imagination Library books in five countries.

Those who receive the bookmarks get to meet Parton over Zoom, receive a signed letter and photograph from the Tennessee icon and have $2,000 donated to their local Imagination Library program.

The bookmarks will be mailed in September, in honor of International Literacy Month. Families must enroll in the program before July 31 to be eligible for the promotion.

