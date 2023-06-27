Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika resigns after complaints, abuse-related lawsuits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville resigned under pressure Tuesday, following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and after several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation.

Pope Francis accepted Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation, according to a one-line statement from the Vatican. No replacement was immediately named.

At 65, Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.

Pope Francis accepted Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation, according to a one-line statement from the Vatican.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed him bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville on January 12, 2009. He was ordained on March 19, 2009.

On July 1, 2019, Bishop Stika became the longest-serving bishop in the diocese.

His departure, after 14 years as bishop of Knoxville, closes a turbulent chapter for the southern U.S. diocese that, marked by a revolt by some of its priests. They accused Stika of abusing his authority and protecting a seminarian accused of sexual misconduct.

The priests appealed to the Vatican for “merciful relief” in 2021, citing their own mental health, sparking a Vatican investigation that led to Stika’s resignation.

In addition to the priests’ complaints, Stika is the subject of at least two lawsuits that accuse him of mishandling sexual abuse allegations and seeking to silence the accusers.

In one lawsuit, a former employee at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville — who uses the pseudonym John Doe — accused a seminarian there of harassing and raping him in 2019.

One of the lawsuits was filed in Feb. 2022 under the name of “John Doe” to protect the man’s privacy, according to the person’s lead counsel at Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC. However, it is stated that the person filing the lawsuit was a former musician and dedicated Diocesan employee.

According to the 46-page filing, the Diocese employed a seminarian who was reportedly a friend of the Bishop. The lawsuit claims the seminarian raped Doe on Feb. 5, 2019 at Doe’s home.

After the incident, the filing states that the seminarian sent the plaintiff a written apology after the incident but continued to sexually harass him at work.

The lawsuit alleges that Bishop Stika and the Diocese attempted to intimidate the man to not come forward about the allegations after learning of the incident. The plaintiff also stated that they falsely spread rumors about him, saying that Doe was the perpetrator and not the seminarian.

The suit filed in Chancery Court in Knox County says Stika should have known the seminarian was dangerous because of previous sexual misconduct allegations. Instead, Stika encouraged the accuser’s friendship with the man, and the accuser felt pressure to comply for fear of losing his job, it says.

Even after the former employee accused the seminarian of rape, Stika let the seminarian live in his home and steadfastly defended him, the suit says.

Stika also told multiple people that the seminarian was innocent and that the accuser was the aggressor, it says. In addition, Stika removed an investigator who was looking into the allegations, replacing him with the father of a priest who had never talked to the accuser, according to the lawsuit.

In a second lawsuit, a Honduran immigrant seeking asylum in the United States accused a priest in the diocese of locking her in a room and sexually assaulting her after she went to him for grief counseling in 2020.

The woman went to the police, and the diocese was aware of the accusation but took no action against the priest until after he was indicted on sexual battery charges in 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The suit accuses the diocese of spreading rumors about the woman that led to her being shunned and harassed in the community.

The woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a civil suit against the diocese. The diocese, in turn, hired a private detective to investigate her.

The private detective illegally obtained her employment records and told police that she had committed employment fraud, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims the diocese was trying to either intimidate her into dropping both lawsuits or get her arrested and deported.

Around the same time, a group of priests from the Diocese of Knoxville sent a letter to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio who serves as a representative for Pope Francis in the United States.

Previous Coverage : Standing for Survivors supports Knoxville clergy sexual abuse victims

In April 2022 a priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church was named in a lawsuit claiming that the priest sexually battered a parishioner in 2020 and Bishop Richard Stika allowed him to continue to work for the church after receiving the assault report from law enforcement, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

A lawsuit filed in Knox County Circuit Court alleged that the Diocese of Knoxville covered up sexual abuse perpetrated by a priest and others connected to the church.

The lawsuit’s complainant alleged that the Diocese of Knoxville, “its agents, employees and servants” hid acts of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, Father Xavier Mankel and others. Mankel died in 2017.

Previous Coverage : Lawsuit: Diocese of Knoxville covered up ‘horrific’ child sexual abuse

“Father Mankel told him a dirty joke and pulled him closer...groping continued for two and a half years and escalated to fondling, grooming, and other sexual activity between Father Mankel and the (alleged victim), " the suit alleged.

According to the suit, Father Mankel told the alleged victim it was part of his “Love Therapy” which evolved into “Touch Therapy.”

Stika said in a statement on Tuesday “I recently sent a letter to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, asking him to grant my petition to retire as the bishop of this great diocese,” Bishop Stika said. “I am grateful that he has accepted this request.”

“People will speculate on why I am doing this. I have been dealing with life-threatening health issues most of my adult life. I have been living with Type-1 diabetes since 1980. I nearly died from a diabetic coma in 2009 and as a result I lost vision in one of my eyes. I was hospitalized for another grave diabetic scare in 2015. I have survived a heart attack, heart bypass surgery, and I have four heart stents. I am also suffering from neuropathy. Last month, I was transported to a hospital in East Tennessee for another health issue,” Stika said in the statement.

Stika also said, “I offer my genuine and heartfelt apology to anyone I have disappointed over the years. I have tremendous respect for everyone, even my detractors. I ask that you pray for Archbishop Fabre as he oversees this diocese in the short term and for your new bishop when he is selected. Finally, I humbly ask that you please pray for me.”

No replacement was immediately named for Stika who is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.

In an announcement from the Vatican, the church says Pope Francis has appointed Shelton Fabre, Archbishop of Louisville, as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Knoxville.

He will serve until the appointment and installation of a new bishop.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.