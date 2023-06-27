Live cameras offers look at Knoxville stadium construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Denark Construction, the company currently building Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium, is offering a live look at the progress through time lapse cameras.

Knoxville sports and baseball fans can watch the cameras, which update every few minutes with new pictures, live on Denark’s website. Of the six views, some cameras update at specific times or every hour. The quickest of the cameras update every 15 minutes.

Crews broke ground on the stadium on June 13 after years of planning. The $114 million ballpark is planned to be the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team and One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team.

