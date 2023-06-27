LSU wins College World Series Championship

LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run...
LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run against Wake Forest during the third inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Jun. 26, 2023
Omaha, NE. (WYMT) - LSU beat Florida 18-4 to win the 2023 College World Series on Monday.

This year’s championship game was a rematch of the 2017 College World Series, but this time with a different outcome.

LSU baseball bounced back from a devastating 24-4 loss to Florida Sunday night to take home the CWS ring over the Gators.

The Tigers gave up two runs in the first inning, before storming back in the second with six runs of their own.

LSU tallied 24 total hits to Florida’s five.

The purple and gold have now won their seventh CWS title, their first since 2009.

