Milder today then heating back to 90s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is one below average day, with afternoon temperatures rising the rest of this week. It’s already a little humid, but that also goes up this week as we have more scattered storms at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with stray fog developing after a couple of overnight showers. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Tuesday, with a high of 84 degrees. That is several degrees below average, but the humidity does impact your comfort in the shade. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening, so most of us stay dry.

Tonight comes with more areas of fog developing, and a low of 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday heats back up to the upper 80s, with a lot of sunshine. Now with that humidity, it could feel close to 90 at times. It’s also a hazier day, as we are tracking smoke to return to the upper atmosphere over our area.

Thursday and Friday really heat up with highs in the low 90s. Scattered rain and storms move in late Thursday into early Friday morning. Then it looks more isolated during the day Friday, to only have scattered storms again late Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered strong storms are possible Saturday and is more on and off throughout Sunday, with highs around 90 degrees. Storms become more isolated Monday and Tuesday of next week.

