Milder today then heating back to 90s

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks increasing heat, humidity, and a return to storms at times.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is one below average day, with afternoon temperatures rising the rest of this week. It’s already a little humid, but that also goes up this week as we have more scattered storms at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with stray fog developing after a couple of overnight showers. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Tuesday, with a high of 84 degrees. That is several degrees below average, but the humidity does impact your comfort in the shade. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening, so most of us stay dry.

Tonight comes with more areas of fog developing, and a low of 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday heats back up to the upper 80s, with a lot of sunshine. Now with that humidity, it could feel close to 90 at times. It’s also a hazier day, as we are tracking smoke to return to the upper atmosphere over our area.

Thursday and Friday really heat up with highs in the low 90s. Scattered rain and storms move in late Thursday into early Friday morning. Then it looks more isolated during the day Friday, to only have scattered storms again late Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered strong storms are possible Saturday and is more on and off throughout Sunday, with highs around 90 degrees. Storms become more isolated Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed early Sunday morning while Knoxville...
Knoxville police identify driver killed in I-40 crash at Strawberry Plains
The girl, who is between 3 and 4 years old, was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 E....
Parents of girl found alone at gas station located, Knoxville police say
Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department are working a house fire in the 1200 block of...
Lightning strike likely causes West Knox house fire
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks increasing heat, humidity, and a return to storms at...
Milder today then heating back to 90s
Ben tracks building heat through the big weekend
Feeling like summer with the heat and humidity this week
Greene County school visit
Paige visits summer program in Greene County
Feeling like summer with the heat and humidity this week
Feeling like summer with the heat and humidity this week